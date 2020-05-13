FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday is a First Alert weather day with severe thunderstorms expected to move into Texoma this evening. Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon near Lubbock and move East, producing large hail and very strong straight-line winds. the best chance for severe weather here in Texoma will be between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Now is a good time to download the First Alert 6 weather app. Patchy dense fog is an issue this morning over western Oklahoma. We are not seeing any thunderstorms in the region this morning, and we expect the afternoon to be mostly rain-free.
The main severe weather threat with tonight’s thunderstorms will be winds over 70 miles per hour and hail over golf ball size. Thursday will be a very warm and windy day, then we could see a similar thunderstorm scenario Friday evening with thunderstorms expected to develop West and move East Friday night.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
