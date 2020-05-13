Lake Wichita water quality deemed safe after algae bloom tests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Public Works Department performed numerous water quality analysis tests in Lake Wichita due to a recent report of a potential algae bloom.
The tests were done to determine if the lake is safe for recreational use.
While the test results do show the water quality in the lake indicates an algae bloom, it has been determined that the overall water quality is not harmful to humans or animals.
City officials said the algae bloom is likely due to the exceptionally warm weather a few weeks ago and the lack of rainfall.
The Public Works department and the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will continue to monitor the water quality. An announcement will be made if there are any changes.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.