One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 77

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Wednesday. There was one more recovery reported as well.
There are now a total of 77 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 53 total recoveries, 2,810 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are 22 patients who are still recovering from the virus.
Case 77
The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact case.
