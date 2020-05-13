One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 77

May 13, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 5:16 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Wednesday. There was one more recovery reported as well.

There are now a total of 77 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 53 total recoveries, 2,810 negative tests and 2 deaths.

There are 22 patients who are still recovering from the virus.

Case 77

The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact case.

