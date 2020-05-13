STATE UPDATE: No new state deaths, 33 new confirmations in Comanche County

“For the second time this month, OSDH has received no reports of COVID-19 related deaths within a 24-hour period,” said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. “While this is a very hopeful development, OSDH is in the midst of rapidly expanding our contact tracing efforts to ensure Oklahoma can continue its significant progress to minimize the presence of COVID-19. As Commissioner, our agency’s top priority is to build and maintain a trusted partnership with the public so that, together, we can continue to conquer this novel virus through proper quarantine efforts, robust testing, and personal responsibility.”