Texoma libraries slowly working towards reopening fully

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As businesses start to open their doors to customers once again, libraries across Texoma have adjusted how they operate.
For the Wichita Falls Library, work there never fully closed when COVID-19 started to make a turn for the worse. Starting this week, they’ve expanded the services they are offering inside as part of their phased plan to fully reopen.
“We sort of basically opened the lobby up to them, we created the new circulation desk, the new information desk,” Andrew Jelen, assistant administrator for the library said.
People can now come inside to print, use the computer, and check out books.
“If you know you are going down to the library and you know what title you are looking for just call ahead and ask to put a request on that book and we’ll pull it for you,” Jelen said.
While Wichita Falls has been quick to reopen, other places are taking it slow.
“We’ve been more cautious than others in our field on reopening,” Gretchen Abernathy-Kuck, director of the Archer Public Library said.
The Archer Public Library in Archer City started doing curbside May fourth along with Wi-Fi in the parking lot. People can still check out books and get things printed, they just can’t yet go inside.
“I will get those done for them and leave them outside in a bag; contactless curbside. So that service is still going on,” Gretchen said.
Word on reopening further should be coming in the next few weeks. Their summer reading program is still happening but the format has changed.
“All of our performers are wonderful and converted their shows to virtual so we are still are going to have a contest to encourage kids to read while they are out of school for the summer,” Gretchen said.
