Texoma superintendents encouraging students to continue work over summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the school year comes to a close, school districts across Texoma are planning out their summer learning programs.
Superintendent Tony Bushong with City View ISD said he understands the strain online learning has taken on both students and parents.
But he and Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths with the Wichita Falls ISD said students need to be doing something over the summer. They say the concern over student progress is growing the longer school is closed.
Superintendent Bushong said he and other Texoma school districts are worried every year about the summer slide, where students lose progress over the break.
This year, they’re worried how steep it will be.
“We gotta get ready for August,” emphasized Griffiths.
Griffiths said he’s already deemed June “COVID-19 recovery month”; no interaction or use of district facilities. He said he’s begun looking at what in-person instruction could look like for July. He’s toured campuses to get an idea of space, and purchased virtual learning kits to help students enrolled in summer learning programs.
“We are leaning towards that, but we don’t know what August is going to look like,” said Bushong.
While City View ISD does not have a summer school program, Superintendent Bushong said he’s been looking for ways to get students to access online programs.
“I think we’re asking for that, and we’re going to try and push them in that direction, but I think it’s going to be a lot more difficult,” he said.
He said elementary school principals are working now to provide extra materials, such as flashcards and books, to parents. He’s encouraging all parents to read to their kids every day so the summer slide isn’t too bad to come August.
“Our kids do need a break, but at the same time I’m encouraging parents to push your kids to read,” Bushong added, “keep them reading.”
