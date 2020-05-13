TxDOT receives $75 million grant to improve rural transit

WASHINGTON D.C. (TNN) - The Texas Transportation Department (TxDOT) has been awarded a federal grant of $74,581,554 to improve transportation infrastructure in rural areas, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Wednesday.
The grant was awarded to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in rural areas.”
Funding for the grant comes from the CARES Act and was appropriated last month by Congress.
You can read more about these grants here.
According to the report, the grant will enable rural transit providers to continue operating established transit routes and to add new services to aid communities, including necessary trips to work and medical appointments.
Services such as meal delivery and other critical services are also being provided.
