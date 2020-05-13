WF water park hopes to reopen soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This weekend would have been the opening weekend for Castaway Cove in Wichita Falls but those plans have been put on hold due to COVID-19.
At the water park, employees are making sure things will be ready when they’re allowed to open their doors.
They’ve been busy filling tubes, putting up flags, and selling season passes.
“We actually bought them gosh probably a month ago and they gave us some paperwork saying oh come back into pictures and so we did that today," Thomas Gillespie, a season pass holder said.
He says he’s really not concerned about the impacts of COVID-19
“Yeah, this is a very well well-managed, well taken care of water park," Gillespie said. “So, we really enjoy coming here and we’re not really concerned about any, any issues in the foreseeable future. It’s pretty nice.”
Park operations manager Steve Vaughn says they’ve always treated and tested the water every two hours and they will adhere to CDC guidelines.
“Our tables are going to be spread out just a little bit farther than normal just like everybody else here in town," Steve Vaughn, Operations Manager said. “We’re going to watch our six-foot distance.”
That applies to all areas of the park, including water attractions and slides. Like many other industries, they expect to take a hit financially, but Vaughn believes they will be okay.
“We may not make the profits that we would like to or we’re planning to but, it’s kind of like a saying that we talked about while ago," Vaugh said. “We got through the drought. We’ll get through this.”
Should the season get pushed back they will honor all season passes at a later date.
The park is still looking to hire additional staff and are hoping to host a job fair as soon.
