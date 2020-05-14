After a warm and windy Thursday, Friday might be stormy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thunderstorms last night brought good rain to the area especially west of Lawton and Wichita Falls where we saw widespread 1 to 2-inch rains with isolated 3-inch totals. The reports of severe weather were few, with some large hail reported on the western edge of the viewing area. Today will be a very warm and windy day with scattered clouds this morning and afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees.