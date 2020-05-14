Brookdale Midwestern holding yard sale to benefit Alzheimer’s research

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Let’s dive into some good news for Thursday, Brookdale Midwestern is holding a yard sale to benefit Alzheimer’s research.
Home health volunteers from across the city volunteered their time to set it all up.
The sale lasted most of the day and will continue Friday. The items they’re selling have been donated.
“Families and our past residents know that we have yard sales and so whenever their cleaning out their house or their loved ones house, they say hey, can we donate stuff to your yard sale and I’m like sure," said Stephanie Veitenheimer, Brookdale Midwestern Senior Living sales manager. “We just put it in storage until it’s time and this time we said now is the time.”
If you want to support Alzheimer’s research, the yard sale picks back up Friday at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
