Jefferson Elementary lets students take end of the year pictures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jefferson elementary school offered a fun way for students to wrap up the year on Thursday.
With COVID-19 not allowing for traditional end of the year parties and ceremonies the school’s Parent Teacher Association came up with the idea to have three big end of the year signs out front.
They allowed kids to pose and parents to still be able to grab some of those memorable end of the year pics.
“They do everything they can here to make Steven feel welcome and this is just one example of what they do for their kids here at Jefferson,” said Susan McCoy, a Jefferson parent.
There’s a sign for kindergartners, another to celebrate 5th graders as they move on to middle school and a third for all Jefferson Jaguars.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.