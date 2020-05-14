Military recruiting goes digital during the pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The U.S. Military is not immune to the challenges the pandemic has brought, so military recruiters are relying heavily on online communication.
The Army Recruiting Center said though their doors closed recruitment continues.
This pandemic has offered a new set of battles for these soldiers, but they still managed to attract and retain recruits and those scheduled for boot camp last month which will be heading off in a couple of weeks.
“What the U.S. Army did was we shut down our recruiting office for about six weeks," Sgt. 1st Class Shannon Russell said. “We still look for people, we still talk to people, but we went to the virtual around versus the face-to-face and talking in-person and everything else.”
Because of social distancing, recruiters faced a sudden switch to teleworking and digital prospecting, which Sgt. 1st Class Russell said it has been working out well for them.
“It’s one of those things in today’s day and age, virtual works faster," Sgt. 1st Class Russell said. “Telephone calling people like crazy is something that, you know, it may have worked 15-20 years ago, but it’s more of a nuisance nowadays.”
Over at Cameron University, ROTC recruiters are handling their students in a similar fashion.
“Students in the program continue to remain extremely active the online classes are very participatory in nature they have an assignment that they turn in each week," Lt. Col. Seth Hall said. “The students brief each other on operation order and they stay very physically active Not together in the classroom but still very interactive with their teachers and their peers.”
As far as Cameron’s ROTC recruitment numbers, they already plan ahead.
“Our recruiting goals are no different moving forward, we look two-four years out so we are pretty much set,” Jeff Klosterman, Cameron ROTC recruiter said.
Sgt. 1st Class Russell doesn’t believe the shutdown going to affect their overall recruiting numbers either.
“We’re very fortunate to be in Texas, you know, safety first, but I don’t think it’s going to affect our numbers or anything like that," said Sgt. 1st Class Russell.
Sgt. Russell said safety is the number one priority, so COVID-19 testing and screenings are being administered at each step of the application process for new recruits.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.