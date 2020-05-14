MSU Texas moving forward with Texas Tech system invitation

MSU Governance 20-98: In light of the Board’s interest in expanding the dialogue with the Texas Tech University System regarding their invitation to MSU to consider joining the System, I move that the Board of Regents authorize President Shipley to enter into the process of negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding with the Texas Tech University System in conjunction with the Board Chairman so that the Board of Regents can be fully informed by its August 6, 2020 meeting.