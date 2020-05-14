MSU Texas moving forward with Texas Tech system invitation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is moving forward with the invitation to join the Texas Tech system.
The Board of Regents is moving to let President Suzanne Shipley enter into a memorandum of understanding with TTU. More details will be presented to the Board at on August 6.
The decision was made at the MSU Texas Board of Regents meeting Thursday.
The university previously held they an extended public comment section for people to voice their opinions about the invitation.
MSU Governance 20-98: In light of the Board’s interest in expanding the dialogue with the Texas Tech University System regarding their invitation to MSU to consider joining the System, I move that the Board of Regents authorize President Shipley to enter into the process of negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding with the Texas Tech University System in conjunction with the Board Chairman so that the Board of Regents can be fully informed by its August 6, 2020 meeting.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.