News Channel 6 City Guide: Wellborn 2R Beef

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at Wellborn 2R Beef. It’s top tier beef that comes from a ranch in the heart of Clay County. This beef is the finest quality black Angus cattle you can find and it’s raised with cowboy tradition to the core. It’s humanely and naturally-raised beef from their ranch to your table.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.