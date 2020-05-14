One dead after train hits vehicle outside of Jolly

JOLLY, Texas (TNN) - State troopers on scene have confirmed one man was killed outside of Jolly after a train hit their vehicle.
The accident happened Thursday along Highway 287 just east of Jolly.
Law enforcement says the man was leaving his ranch when he failed to yield for an oncoming train. The train hit his vehicle and he was ejected. Passers-by pulled him away from his vehicle as it caught fire.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BNSF Railroad Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are taking over the investigation.
The victim’s identity will be released pending next of kin notification.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.