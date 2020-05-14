Senior Spotlight: WFHS baseball

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls high school baseball team entered the 2020 season with a goal of turning the program around.
And it looked like this could be the year, starting the season with a district win and six total wins, two more than they had a year ago.
Because of COVID-19 though, the 14 seniors won’t know if they could have helped break the program’s five-year playoff drought.
But despite the season’s abrupt end, these Coyotes say it was still a special one.
“It was extremely special,"WFHS baseball senior Jacob Lang said. "We worked four years to have a district win and to play it with the people who I can confidently say are my brothers because we’ve been through everything together, so to play and win one last time was amazing.”
“Our last go around, we had some fun memories, out of town tournaments and stuff," WFHS baseball senior Gaige Wright said. "It was all right, but I wish we could have finished it.”
But for these seniors, this final year meant one last chance to lead.
“It was an honor because I had a little brother on the team so I got to coach him around and all his little friends," WFHS baseball senior Brady Cotton said. "Just going out your senior year as a leader was pretty fun.”
“It meant a lot being able to lead and just be that oldest person on the team and being looked at and being able to set the example and tell kids what to do and how to do stuff to win," WFHS baseball senior Zach Williams said.
Although this season will carry a sour note because of the coronavirus, these players will always remember their time as Coyotes.
“Honestly, just the people I’ve been around," WFHS baseball senior Zane Leonard said. "That’s what it’s going to come down to at the end of it, the people I’ve been around, the experiences I’ve made with them.”
“Definitely the people because other programs might have better winning records but nobody compares to the people here," Wright said.
And because Old High finished their season 1-0 in the district.
“I mean, district champs, what can I say," Cotton said.
