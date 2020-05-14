STATE UPDATE: One new Comanche Co. death, active cases fall below 1,000

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - A new death has been reported in Comanche County related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The victim was a male between the ages of 50 and 64.
The Comanche County death was one of six new deaths reported in the state on Thursday morning. Three occurred in the past 24 hours, the others happened between May 4 and May 11.
The total number of deaths now stands at 284 for the state.
Comanche County also showed 13 new confirmed cases. Grady County had four new reports while Jackson and Tillman Counties had one.
The overall cases in Oklahoma grew by 110 and now stands at 4,962.
As of Wednesday night, the state was reporting less than 1,000 active cases.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
