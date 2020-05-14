Suspect in alleged Tyler arson arrested in Clay County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 37-year-old man in Clay County early Wednesday morning in connection to a suspicious fire that started at a Tyler home Tuesday night.
David Anthony Sewejkis, of Tyler, is still being held in the Clay County Jail on a felony arson of a habitation charge. His bond amount has been set at $100,000.
Brandon Davis, an assistant Tyler fire marshal, said the fire that was started at the home in the 1500 block of Everglades Drive appeared to have been the result of arson. Davis said authorities got a search warrant, and the DPS trooper arrested Sewejkis in Clay County.
Davis said he plans to release additional information about the case on Thursday morning.
The Clay County Jail website states that Swejkis’ home address in Tyler is 1508 Everglades Drive.
Clay County is in North Texas, and the county seat is Henrietta.
