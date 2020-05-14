Temporary mobile COVID-19 testing site opening at Electra Memorial Hospital

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - A temporary COVID-19 testing site will be open to the public Sunday at Electra Memorial Hospital.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it’ll be operated by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department.
Testing is free and will be done by appointment only. To register, click here or call (512) 883-2400.
Anyone wanting to be tested must have one or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches, muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
Testing results are typically received in two to five days and those who are going to be tested are asked to arrive in an enclosed vehicle.
Critical healthcare workers and first responders can be tested with or without symptoms.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.