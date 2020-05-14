WF shelters working toward normal operations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gyms, salons and businesses aren’t the only ones trying to reopen.
The Wichita Falls Faith Mission’s gate has been locked for a couple of months.
But on May 1st, they started letting people back in during meal times as the first step to getting back to normal.
“We’re able to relax some of those kind of things because we feel like we’ve learned a lot," WF Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said. "We feel like we have learned how to keep people apart, we’ve learned when to wear masks and when it’s beneficial to wear them.”
For the Wichita Falls Salvation Army, they had to close their dining room for several weeks but were able to open that back up this week with a limited capacity.
“Part of our job here is to lift people up and give them encouragement and hope," WF Salvation Army commanding officer Sgt. Toby Romack said. "That is kind of my special time of the day to go in there and talk to the people and pray over them.”
Sergeant Romack says the Salvation Army was able to keep its services and programs up and running, just with several added precautions.
For Faith Mission though, they stopped letting volunteers in the building which caused a food issue because the volunteers normally provided the dinners they would serve, but that should end soon.
“Bringing volunteers back in June is going to help that a great deal I think but we are still always in need of shelf-ready food," Sparks said.
But even in this difficult time, both men see good coming out of it.
“We’ve learned a lot about how to be careful when it comes to spreading disease and remaining clean and sanitary in our shelters," Sparks said. "So to me, that’s a bright spot.”
“They are opening their bibles, their praying, they are asking spiritual questions and they are really thinking, 'Maybe this God thing has something to it," Sgt. Romack said.
While both organizations work to get back to full operation, they say the generosity and support received from the Texoma community has far surpassed anything they could have expected.
One of the ways you can continue helping is donating through an Amazon wishlist for Faith Mission from the comfort of your home.
Also, the Salvation Army has set up an emotional and spiritual care hotline at (844) 458-4673.
The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to midnight every day.
