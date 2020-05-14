Zundy Elementary teacher wins Dorothy Moser Huffman Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The coronavirus may have ended in-person classes but it won’t end teaching awards.
Zundy Elementary third grade math teacher Adriana Avila was surprised with the Dorothy Moser Huffman Award for Creative Teaching on Thursday.
Her principal says it’s her creative incentive program that won her the award.
Ms. Avila got emotional when asked about her principal’s impact on her career.
“So I meet Becky when I was still working through my bachelors at MSU, and she was in charge of the bilingual ESL program here at WFISD," said Avila. "So now being able to work under her and know that she believes in me. That just makes me happy.”
Avila received a $1,000 check to help pay for the incentives that she normally pays for out of her own pocket, plus a bouquet of flowers and a plaque.
