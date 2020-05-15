Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 15 shows 734 new cases, bringing total to over 2,600

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 734 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties today.
Today’s report shows 2,673 cases in the Amarillo area, with 2,080 cases in Potter County and 593 in Randall County.
There are now 431 recoveries, and there have been 27 deaths.
There are 2,280 tests pending.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
There are 3,670 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 24
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 117
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 87
- Hansford County: 16
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 540
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 22
- Potter County: 2,080
- Randall County: 593
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 13
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 879 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 7
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 264
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 292
- Randall County: 139
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 51 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 4
There are 57 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 36
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 14
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 627 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 606
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 281 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 281
