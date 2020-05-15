Cyclists talk HHH going virtual this year

“When I just crossed the finish line from 100 miles, I called my wife she goes your granddaughters being born right now," said Beauchamp. “She’s five now and she’s actually ridden in two Hotter N’ Hells, and she goes to the steering committee meetings and the first-ever picture I have of her and me together, I’m wearing my steering committee shirt. She’s in a Hotter N’ Hell onesy. She was a week old.”