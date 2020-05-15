Cyclists talk HHH going virtual this year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Long time Hotter’N Hell Hundred riders are not thrilled about the new virtual experience, but under the dangerous circumstances, they get it.
A day after the big announcement that this year’s HHH will be a virtual event Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beachuamp wears his HHH T-shirt in solidarity. Beauchamp has been apart of the event in some way for the last 38 years.
“When I just crossed the finish line from 100 miles, I called my wife she goes your granddaughters being born right now," said Beauchamp. “She’s five now and she’s actually ridden in two Hotter N’ Hells, and she goes to the steering committee meetings and the first-ever picture I have of her and me together, I’m wearing my steering committee shirt. She’s in a Hotter N’ Hell onesy. She was a week old.”
The event, now in its 39 year has often been a family affair for many. Bringing together generations, out-of-town friends and family, and some not even capable of riding on their own yet.
“So I rode when I was pregnant with this one last year, I’ve ridden with all three, you know, when I’ve been pregnant, and we’re just going to continue that tradition and be a part of it,” Cyclist Becky Raeke said.
Both cyclists agree it’s going to be different, but it’s for the best.
“And I get it," Raeke said, “I mean, it’s a bummer. It doesn’t make it any easier to take. But, I mean, it was a smart decision on the Hotter N Hell committee part.”
“As part of the discussion, both as a steering committee member and a community leader, we knew that a hard decision was about to be made," Beauchamp said. "Such a very difficult decision. But really the only thing only decision to be made.”
Beauchamp hopes this virtual event might inspire people from all over the world to come out Wichita Falls and ride in the 40th-anniversary HHH next year.
