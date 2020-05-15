FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms will be widespread by late-afternoon Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday is the First Alert weather day with strong thunderstorms likely in Texoma. Instead of developing early in the evening, Today storms will develop by mid-afternoon, maybe before 3. Also, the risk of very large hail with today’s storms is not as great as Wednesdays. Today’s storms are going to produce blinding rain and wind gusts over 60 miles per hour. Temperatures will be well into the 80s by noon today climbing to the low 90s by early afternoon as thunderstorms begin to develop.