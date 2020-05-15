“It will be a positive change;” MSU president on moving forward with TTU invite

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the board’s approval, Midwestern State University president Dr. Suzanne Shipley is beginning to draft a memorandum of understanding with Texas Tech.
Dr. Shipley said the university has created a task force to begin drafting and outlining what MSU will gain from being a part of the Tech system.
“As those policies are aligned with Tech, we don’t [want to] lose the faculty voice, the student voice, the staff voice,” she said, “that’s going to be really important.”
Included in that will be some non-negotiables for the university. Dr. Shipley said the biggest is its independence.
“We’re really proud here of being independent,” she explained, “and it looks like being a member of the tech system allows to retain the independent in choosing our curriculum, keeping our name, other things like that.”
As she and her team work through the finer points of the agreement, not everything will be perfect.
“I just need people to know that there will be things we come up against and say ‘that’s not as positive.’ But we hope overwhelmingly it will be a positive change,” she added.
The memorandum of understanding will be presented to the board and voted upon on August 6. If approved, the agreement will go before the next legislative session. It will also have to be approved by Governor Greg Abbott.
