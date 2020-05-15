Jefferson Elementary hosts outdoor graduation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jefferson Elementary School honored their kindergarten and fifth grade classes by hosting a graduation outside the building, complete with music, caps and gowns, and even a few tears.
While staff and faculty at Jefferson Elementary school would normally be preparing students to walk across stage next week COVID-19 has caused those plans to come to a hault.
So the staff at Jefferson decided to honor their students in a different way, by holding an outdoor graduation.
“As far as our graduation that’s something for kindergarten parents is kinda a big deal. And we didn’t want to let it go where they didn’t have something.” said Erica Adkins Jefferson Principal.
“This is perfect just to kinda have a final goodbye. Get to say farewell to their teachers.” said Leslie McCraw, Jefferson parent.
The graduation was divided by kindergarten and fifth grade and students were asked to arrive in chronological order to ensure social distancing. For many this was the first time they had seen their students in weeks.
“I’m blessed that we’re getting to do this and I appreciate our PTA for supporting this. And it just gives us closer that I need as a teacher and for my kids."said Lana Brewster Jefferson Kindergarten teacher.
Students wore they cap and gowns and received their diplomas and party bags full of things they had left in their desks.
