One arrested for drug possession during FBI, WFPD search

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department Financial Crime Unit arrested one person for drug possession while helping special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation execute a knock and announce search warrant Thursday.
According to WF police, the warrant was executed in the 4300 block of Faith Road with the suspect, Leslie Wilson, listed on the warrant as the resident.
While searching for the items detailed in the search warrant, WF officers reportedly located a clear glass container in a kitchen cabinet that contained a white substance. It allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .19 grams.
Wilson reportedly admitted she knew the methamphetamine was there and that she actively smoked it.
She was charged with possession of controlled substance under one gram.
Her total bond was set at $2,500 and she remains in the Wichita County Jail.
