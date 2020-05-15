WF church supports downtown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Church of the Good Shepherd in Wichita Falls is organizing a plan to support downtown businesses during the pandemic.
“We are a consumer-based economy,” said Church of the Good Shepherd Father Brian Chase. “I thought to myself how can we bless our economy now as opposed to in the middle ages.”
Father Chase says instead of doing a procession around the church, they are going do a procession downtown.
Anyone is welcome to gather at the church parking lot on Monday and head downtown to order their dinners from local restaurants
“We’ve been working so hard on downtown revitalization, and I would love to see us come out of this pandemic having not lost any ground,” said Father Chase. “We will have a liturgical procession right down 10th Street and will end right at Indiana.”
“I think here in town sometimes we take the small businesses for granted and forget that you know the small businesses aren't a corporate chain,” said Karat Bar Manger Jerry Montijo.
Their goal is to raise awareness that even during the pandemic, we can still support local businesses.
