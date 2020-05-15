WF City Council to consider permit for proposed QuikTrip

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider the request from QuikTrip (QT) to purchase the site of the current Nunn’s Manufactured Home Sales at the northeast intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and Central Freeway.
QT officials would then redevelop the area and build a QuikTrip Convenience Store.
City Council is having to meet on this proposal because QT officials would also like to build a private communications tower.
The City’s regulations regarding towers requires that new uses on the area coming from the tower are allowed only via a separate approved Conditional Use Permit.
