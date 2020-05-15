WFISD names Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - During two surprise ceremonies Friday morning, Wichita Falls ISD announced the district’s Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year.
WFISD named Courtney Kittrell, a 4th grade English and Language Arts teacher at Franklin Elementary, the 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
They also named Debby Ford, a Math teacher at Wichita Falls High School, the 2020 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Kittrell and Ford will now both advance to the regional competition.
Elementary Teacher of the Year finalists were Milam Elementary’s Angela Bullard, Brook Village’s Elise Fox and Zundy Elementary’s Lindsay Rogers.
Secondary finalists were McNiel’s Mark Dudley and the Career Education Center’s Sabrina Bradley.
