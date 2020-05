WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Tropical Storm Arthur has developed off the coast of Florida. Currently the sustained winds are 40 mph and the storm is moving to the NNE at 13 mph. There is a tropical storm warning for the coast of North Carolina. However closer to home, we are expecting a dry few days. We can expect temperatures to be in the 80s and 90s for much of the week. Rain chances return to the forecast by Wednesday.