WF church honors high school seniors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - High school seniors work almost all their lives to walk the stage at graduation, but this year looks a little different.
Wichita Falls First Baptist Church held a special high school senior ceremony for those who didn’t get to walk at graduation.
“I have the incredible opportunity to let you all know that today we are celebrating our high school seniors, and we get the opportunity to celebrate the next step they are taking in life,” said First Baptist Student Pastor Kody Prothro.
“We wanted to try to do something for the corona class so that maybe they could celebrate her high school graduation,” said First Baptist Senior Pastor Bob McCartney.
Students were able to fill out an online form and submit it to have their name announced on stage.
After the ceremony, the graduates were given a speech by student ministry Dr. Richard Ross, with words of encouragement about their future.
