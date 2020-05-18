Abbott to give 2 p.m. announcement on more openings across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - At 2 p.m. today, Gov. Greg Abbott will have an news conference from Austin during which he is expected to announce a continued easing of restrictions for businesses in Texas.
The governor’s address comes as Texas has seen a gradual increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Saturday, the state reported the highest number of new daily cases, 1,801, since the pandemic started.
Texas Health and Human Services also recorded it’s two highest new daily death counts last week: 58 on Thursday and 56 on Friday.
These numbers come as Texas has eased restrictions on businesses within the last two weeks. The latest easing of restrictions came today, as gyms, manufacturing facilities and offices are able to operate again to 25 percent capacity.
In re-opening efforts, Abbott is looking at two specific metrics, the positive daily infection rate and the hospitalization levels.
Currently, the state’s daily infection is around 5.3 percent, according to data gathered by The Texas Tribune. The state’s hospitalization rate is currently at 8.1 percent.
However, the state has also fallen short on its goal of reaching 30,000 tests per day, according to The Tribune.
