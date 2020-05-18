Better Business Bureau warns of moving company scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - May is moving month and the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure you do careful research before hiring a moving company to avoid falling victim to a moving scam.
Here are some tips to help you out:
Scammers can turn relocating into an expensive nightmare. These scams run the gamut from missing items, massive price hikes, and in some cases, goods being held hostage for additional payment.
There are several versions of moving scams. There are three to look out for:
- The first one is the simplest: getting a quote and leaving a deposit, but the “movers” never show.
- In another variation, the moving company quotes a price based on weight. After loading, they inform you that your belongings went over the weight estimate and the additional weight will be a lot more per pound (sometimes double).
- The worst being when the movers quote a price, arrive on time, and load your belongings on a truck. But when the truck doesn’t show up at your new home, either your belongings are simply gone forever or are being held “hostage” and you have to pay another fee before scammers will deliver them.
The BBB urges consumers to investigate any mover with the BBB and seek additional advice on how to spot these scams online by clicking here.
