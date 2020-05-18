Gov. Abbott to make announcement on more openings across Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gov. Greg Abbott will be hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. today during which he is expected to make an announcement about more openings across the state of Texas.
The state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker shows have been 47,784 cases reported along with over 1,300 deaths. Of those 47,784 cases, an estimated 27,570 have recovered.
There are also over 1,500 patients currently recovering in hospitals across the state.
KAUZ News Channel 6 will air Abbott’s press conference live and we will be also be streaming it online here.
