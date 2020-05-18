News Channel 6 City Guide: Pre-Memorial Day Blood Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at the Texas Blood Institute in Wichita Falls. They are in desperate need of blood donations and those donations help people in the Texoma area. They’re hosting a Pre-Memorial Day Blood Drive this week on May 21, 22, and 23.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.