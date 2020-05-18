Rider’s Wiersema part of 2020 TASCO Hall of Honor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Carl Wiersema has done a lot during his 26 years with Rider girls soccer.
From a state-run in 2008 to an exorbitant amount of playoff appearances to claiming his 500th career win back in January, Wiersema has seen a lot.
But now, he can add a new thing to that list as Wiersema will be one of three coaches inducted into the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches 2020 Hall of Honor.
He will join Mike Chapman and Rusty Oglesby as this years inductees.
