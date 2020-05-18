Severe weather causes a day of clean up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crews across Wichita Falls worked around the clock to pick up the aftermath caused by recent severe weather.
High winds caused debris to cover some streets, roads and trails throughout the city after Friday’s storm.
“We have a host of people that grab chainsaws and trailers and they go out and do their best to get everything cleaned back up.” said Terry Points from the Parks and Recreation administration.
The WF Transfer Center had a long line as residents and service workers waited to unload tree limbs they had cleared.
There are a few parks that still need trees removed and the city hopes to have everything back to normal by the middle of the week.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.