STATE UPDATE: Recoveries cross 4,000 mark in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - No new deaths were reported in connection to COVID-19 by the state on Monday morning.
Southwest Oklahoma saw a handful of new cases, mainly in Caddo and Stephens County. Caddo added six confirmed cases and Stephens grew by two.
Comanche County added one new case and stands at 126 recoveries with 225 cases overall.
Texas County, in the panhandle of the state, is a growing hotspot in Oklahoma. In the county of just over 20,000 residents, 64-percent of Monday’s new cases were in reported there.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
