This week starts with quiet, almost hot weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After receiving our best rain in over six weeks Friday and Saturday, our forecast will stay dry over the next few days. Looks like the earliest we could see rain this week would be Wednesday evening with better chances into Thursday. Monday is going to be a sunny and very warm day with light Southeast winds. High temperatures will be near 90.
For the first time in weeks, we are actually seeing a springtime weather pattern with a trough of low pressure over the West Coast bringing rain to Oregon and California. These troughs Are known to bring thunderstorms to the Southern Plains, but this one may lose its definition as it moves East. We are however expecting a stormy weather pattern for the second half of the workweek and into the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.