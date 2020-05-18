Two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 80

May 18, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 5:41 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Monday. There were also three new recoveries.

There are now a total of 80 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 60 total recoveries, 3,066 negative tests and 2 deaths.

There are currently 18 patients recovering at home.

Case 79

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 80

The patient is between the ages of 0 - 5 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no school or daycare exposure. This is a close contact to a previous case.

