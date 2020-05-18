WF Chamber of Commerce staff help pack meals for Community Champions Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Staff from the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce helped pack meals into cars of Meals on Wheels volunteers for Community Champions Monday.
Every Monday, a week’s worth of meals and pet food are distributed to every Meals on Wheels recipient.
The Kitchen is appreciative of the support for their organization.
The Meals on Wheels daily meal delivery program will be restarting on June 1 and they are in need of volunteers.
