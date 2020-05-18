WF city facilities begin reopening to the public

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Monday, a portion of Wichita Falls facilities have reopened to the public with extra safety measures in place.
Places that have reopened include:
- City Hall
- Wichita Falls Municipal Airport
- Kickapoo Airport
- Convention and Visitors Bureau
- MLK Center
- Transfer Station
- Weeks Golf Course
City council meetings will be open to the public at 25% capacity.
The municipal court opened their doors too but have abide by stricter safety measures.
“The court has to follow guidelines from Austin through the Office of Court Administration; totally separate from the city offices,” Stan Horton, Wichita Falls City Marshall said.
When you arrive, your temperature will be taken and a mask must be worn to come inside. The online options that were used during the lockdown won’t be going away any time soon.
“They’re not having to go out in public, it works for us, so we’re actually becoming more paperless and it’s more efficient,” Horton said.
Most of their work they can do online and on their first day back open. He says the community has been understanding with the new way of doing things.
“They see we’re trying to help them and trying to look out for their well being also so I was really pleased with the people that came in today,” Horton said.
