WF police arrest man for stealing car, assaulting owners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one man Sunday for allegedly stealing a car and assaulting the owners after they tried to retrieve it.
WF police reports officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1800 block of 7th Street. Upon arrival, they spoke with the victims who said the suspect, Eric Bacon, had stolen a car that was parked at a residence.
The victims then told officers they found the car at Bacon’s residence. As they approached, Bacon allegedly came at them with a blunt object and started swinging. They fought with Bacon and managed to get away from him.
Officers arrested Bacon on assault charges and for stealing the car. They then discovered there were several items reportedly missing from the car including the stereo, speakers, amplifiers and the victim’s wallet.
After he was taken into custody, the jail staff said they discovered a baggie of meth that weighed 1.1 grams.
Bacon was charged with the following:
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Burglary of vehicles
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle
- Prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Bacon’s total bond was set at $79,500 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
