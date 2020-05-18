WFISD Foundation grants 57 scholarships to graduating seniors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WFISD Foundation is granting 57 scholarships to graduating seniors.
Since they can’t hold banquets, they’re doing something a little more personal.
Those scholarships are being hand-delivered.
“I feel very honored and grateful that I’m getting these scholarships in order to help expand my knowledge past high school,” said Michael Moser from Rider High School. “I feel great about all of the hard work because even though I’ve had tumbles time to time, I’ve always managed to push through. I really want to thank all the teachers that have helped me get this far.”
WFISD handed Moser three scholarships that he earned on Monday.
