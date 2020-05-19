City of WF approves Quiktrip location permit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls City Council has approved the Quiktrip location permit for the area at the northeast intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and I-44.
They don’t know when construction will begin but they have a goal of opening it sometime in 2021.
City Council had to meet on this proposal because QT officials would also like to build a private communications tower.
The City’s regulations regarding towers requires that new uses on the area coming from the tower are allowed only via a separate approved Conditional Use Permit.
