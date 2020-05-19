HS summer conditioning begins June 8th, per UIL

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The UIL sent a memo to coaches and athletic directors saying they can get back to work starting June 8th.
UIL released the following statement to News Channel 6.
There are no specifics yet to how that would work, but it has coaches and athletic directors across Texoma excited.
“It’s great to have good news come out of the UIL office,” said Holliday ISD athletic director Frank Johnson.
Scott Hafley, Wichita Falls ISD’s athletic director, said all schools know right now is a start date for summer conditioning. He and other directors say they’re already planning for changes to make to workouts.
“I don't think anybody wants fifty kids up there at one time just yet,” explained Chris Tackett, the Windthorst High School football coach.
“We’re looking forward to the rest of those guidelines coming out from the UIL this week so we can start making those plans,” added Hafley.
Some of those preliminary plans include how to socially distance athletes and how to build a workout plan if all activities have to be held outside.
For them, though, the most important thing is being able to see their players again.
“That’s the real goal here is to start bringing the kids and the coaches. and the kids and the band directors, back together to start participating,” said Hafley, “you know kids need coaches, but coaches need kids too.”
For Johnson, the past few months without sports have been troubling.
“You know when you’re a football coach and you don’t have a football team, it does make you worry,” he said.
He said seeing even just a date come from the agency is making him hopeful for the fall.
“Looking forward to a good year of Holliday football,” he said, “but more importantly I’m excited to get to be around these kids again.”
“Definitely good news,” he said, “we’re headed in the right direction.”
