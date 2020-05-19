Spas, tattoo shops begin reopening in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Governor Greg Abbott’s second phase for reopening Texas has expanded what kinds of places can begin taking customers. Places like massage establishments, spas, and tattoo shops can start taking customers.
“We're relieved, we're grateful, I think sometimes you don't realize until it's gone, you're like I need that back so we're really excited,” Dawn Thompson, owner of Spa Bella said.
Spa Bella opens Wednesday and already had nearly 20 people call to get a spot.
“We're you know not sure if we have enough staff to do that so we're actually hiring because we definitely need the manpower,” Thompson said.
Statewide safety guidelines will have to be followed, hand sanitizer is provided, and social distancing is still a must.
“They’re having to sit in their vehicle until they come in, that’s still something that the state is making us to and then we’ll take their temperature,” Thompson said.
Tattoo shops are also on the governor’s list. At the human Canvas, artists go to work again tomorrow too.
“Well, it means they can go back to supporting their families, putting food on the table, paying the bills," Johnny Stone, owner of Human Canvas Tattoo Studio said.
They'll only be open by appointment. Just the person getting tattooed can come inside.
“So there should be only be five clients at a time. No family members or friends,” Stone said.
Today's a workday, installing new flooring made with anti-bacterial material.
“It's cleaner and more sterile and it will help assure that we have a very sterile and safe place,” Stone said.
All these measures are being taken to do business as safe as possible.
“We just really want to make sure that the customer is safe and as well as my staff,” Thompson said.
