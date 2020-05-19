Tuesday & Wednesday offer nice weather before rain chances return

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a nice day yesterday, both Tuesday and Wednesday look to be rain-free, but then it looks like a stormy weather pattern will be in place by the time we get to the Memorial Day weekend. In fact, the best chances for rain in the 7-day forecast come on days 6 & 7. Tuesday will be another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, and East Breeze, and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.
There is a stationary front draped over North Texas. As a result, the air north of the front will be a little bit drier, and winds will be easterly. This afternoon we expect thunderstorms to develop along a dryline near Lubbock. But it will probably be Thursday before rain chances return to our part of Texas.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
