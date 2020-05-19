Two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 82

May 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 4:57 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Tuesday. There was also one more recovery.

There are now a total of 82 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 61 total recoveries, 3,173 negative tests and 2 deaths.

There are currently 19 patients recovering at home.

Case 81

The patient is between the ages of 6 - 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no school or daycare exposure. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 82

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

It is important to note, per the direction of Governor Abbott, all residents and staff at long term healthcare facilities will be tested for COVID-19. Due to this testing, we will see an increase in Wichita County’s total testing numbers and pending testing numbers.

